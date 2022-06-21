Starbucks customers can enjoy the pineapple passionfruit and the paradise drink refreshers all year long

Starbucks Adds Two New Summer-Inspired Refreshers to Their Menu

Starbucks is ready for the summer!

Starting Tuesday, the coffee chain will be serving their new summer menu, which includes two new tropical refreshers, a sandwich and a cake pop.

The two refreshers include the bright and flavorful pineapple passionfruit and the paradise drink. In the pineapple passionfruit, which was inspired by pineapple popsicle and passionfruit shaved ice, are (of course) pineapple and passionfruit flavors, hand-shaken with real diced fruit chunks.

Not only is the new drink refreshing for the summer heat, but it also is low in calories: a grande size is less than 100 calories. Like most of the brand's refreshers, customers can also order the beverage with lemonade for an even more zesty flavor.

The paradise drink refresher is the same mixture as the pineapple passionfruit beverage except it incorporates coconut milk, creating a creamy and dairy-free drink.

"The Paradise Drink Starbucks Refreshers beverage is like sunshine in a cup–the bright tropical flavors are radiant, happy, and joyful. It's the perfect summer sip for little moment of escape wherever you are," Raegan Powell, Starbucks senior product developer, said in a release.

In addition to the new drinks, Starbucks also announced two new food items: the chicken, maple butter and egg sandwich and the cookies & cream cake pop.

In the sandwich, customers can enjoy fluffy eggs and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat biscuit. The release describes the sandwich as "savory...with a hint of sweetness."

As for the cake pop, the cookies & cream version of the Starbucks staple blends chocolate cake with creamy sandwich cookie buttercream and cookie bits, covered in white chocolate coating and topped with dark chocolate cookie crumbs.

And customers are in luck. The new summer items are slated to stay on the permanent Starbucks menu — from the new tropical refreshers to the tasty food items.

If new food and drink offerings aren't enough for fans, Starbucks also announced a new collection of summer-inspired cups, tumblers and water bottles. The new products are splashed with bright pops of color and include various sizes, styles and prices.

To top off the new summer-inspired treats, Starbucks will also now be offering the new Starbucks BAYA energy drink in stores. The energy drink comes in a variety of flavors including Pineapple Passionfruit, Mango Guava and Raspberry Lime.