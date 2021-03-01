Oatly oatmilk will be available at most U.S. Starbucks locations starting Tuesday

Starbucks Launches Oatmilk on Menus Nationwide — See the New Spring Menu

Coffee and oatmilk lovers, rejoice!

Starbucks announced Monday that they would be offering the popular plant-based dairy alternative — specifically, Oatly brand oatmilk — to its drink menu beginning Tuesday, in most locations nationwide.

Alongside the ability to add oatmilk to a customers' drink of choice, Starbucks is launching two related specialty items to their menu: the Honey Oatmilk Latte and the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso.

While the latter drink includes a blend of Starbucks Blonde espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon and oatmilk, the former features the same coffee base "intentionally combined with a hint of honey and a toasted honey topping," available in iced or hot format.

Image zoom Starbucks Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso | Credit: Starbucks

Image zoom Starbucks Honey Oatmilk Latte | Credit: Starbucks

"With the national launch of oatmilk, customers now have a fourth non-dairy milk to customize their favorite Starbucks beverage (other non-dairy choices include soymilk, coconut and almondmilk," the company says in a press release.

Starbucks is also promoting some of its more colorful selections as spring approaches at the end of this month, including the "fan-favorite" Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink (introduced in 2020) and Pink Drink, as well as the ability to customize sweetness levels for iced teas, which will now be unsweetened by default.

Additionally, Starbucks is introducing two new at-home flavors for the season: Honey & Madagascar Vanilla and Spring Day Blend.

Image zoom Starbucks Spring At-Home Coffees | Credit: Starbucks

