The summer menu is available at Starbucks stores now and includes a lime-frosted coconut bar, colorful reusable cups and returning fan-favorite food items

Starbucks Adds New Chocolate Cream Cold Brew to Their Summer Menu and We Tried It

In honor of longer days and warmer weather, Starbucks is now offering the perfect way to cool down: the new chocolate cream cold brew.

Starting on May 10, customers can indulge in the Starbucks summer menu, which includes one new drink, one new food item, several returning snacks and all the colorful reusable cups to help get you into the summer spirit.

The chocolate cream cold brew is a rich, chocolatey twist on the beloved cold foam that is sweetened with vanilla syrup.

"When creating this beverage, we wanted to bring our customers a drink that would transport them back to their favorite summer memories with each sip," said one of Starbucks beverage developers, Rosalyn Batingan.

PEOPLE got a first taste of the new drink and upon taking the initial sip, I understood the vision of the beverage. The layer of chocolate cold foam is shockingly creamy and completely transformed the black cold brew coffee into what tasted like a chocolate milkshake. Plus, the malted flavor in the drink gave the coffee less of a mocha taste and added to that ice cream-like delight. It will be my new go-to drink from Starbucks beyond just summer, too, considering it's joining the chain's permanent menu.

Starbucks Lime-Frosted Coconut Bar Credit: Starbucks

For customers looking for something to snack on, the summer menu has one new item and a few returning fan favorites. The new lime-frosted coconut bar contains coconut, oatmeal and mini white chocolate chips, a lime frosting topping, a drizzle of white icing and a sprinkle of coconut shavings. This new sweet treat is also now a part of Starbucks' permanent menu.

The tried and true bacon, sausage and egg wrap is here to stay as well, plus the returning unicorn cake pop is back for a limited time.

Starbucks Summer Merchandise Credit: Starbucks

With the summer menu comes new summer drinkware and Starbucks has a slew of fun and vibrant cups. Between the purple iridescent bling cup to the color-changing travel mug, there's something for everyone.

Back in March, the coffee maverick announced its latest sustainable plans: to prioritize reusable cups by the end of next year in stores throughout the United States and Canada.