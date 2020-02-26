Star Wars-Themed Darth Vader Outdoor Grill and Fire Pit Is Strong with the Dark Side of Barbecuing

It’s time to take your next barbecue to a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars fans can turn up the heat with an outdoor grill shaped like none other than the Dark Lord of the Sith himself, Darth Vader.

The unique grill, also doubles as a fire pit, is made by the United Kingdom-based Burned by Design Etsy shop, which crafts each one by hand to order.

The appliance is modeled after Darth Vader’s iconic mask, with the vents placed at the mouth and holes located at the eyes open to reveal the flames within. The top of the “helmet” opens up to the grill portion.

In addition to being strong with the Force, the appliance is also easy to use.

As the shop explains in its description of the product, all users have to do to transform the Vader-shaped appliance from a grill into a wood burner is remove the chrome-plated grills. Alternatively, to use as a barbecue, all the chef has to do is insert the charcoal and food grill and let the flames beneath die down a bit before cooking.

According to Burned by Design, “the grill features a heavy duty handle and hinge which allow for easy opening of the grill,” and the device is “finished in infamous Vader black.”

The grill is about two and a half feet tall, and about one and a half feet in length and width.

The impressive piece of hardware will set you back $724.97 and takes between four and six weeks to arrive at your door.

Burned by Design has Star Wars lovers who are fans of other characters covered, too, with iterations of the wood burner shaped like Boba Fett, a Storm Trooper, the Death Star and R2-D2.