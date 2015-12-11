We are equally passionate about Star Wars as we are about dessert. So if there’s ever a chance to bring our two loves together, we’re going to take it.

Watch the video above as JK Denim (the YouTube Star behind cooking videos like Taylor Swift’s knife-stabbed “Blank Space” cake, Royal Baby chocolate strawberries and Kim Kardashian’s cheeky fan cake) gives his thoughts about The Force Awakens and simultaneously demonstrates how to use stencils, edible marker, and black and white icing to make these impressive sweet treats that any fan will geek out over.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

RELATED: Geek Out, You Will: Star Wars Characters Are Now Available in Soup Form

To get started, you can head to MyRecipes.com and print out your stencils — then round out the meal with all of these amazing new character-themed food products.