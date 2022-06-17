Stanley Tucci's Favorite Summertime Meal Is a Dish from His Childhood

"Summer is such an important time for people to relax," says the actor, who partnered up with S. Pellegrino on a new campaign

Stanley Tucci wants everyone to summer like an Italian.

The Searching for Italy host recently spoke with PEOPLE about his ideal warm weather mealtime, childhood summer memories and a new collaboration with a longtime brand partner of his, S. Pellegrino.

The Supernova star now lives in London with his wife Felicity Blunt and their young kids, daughter Emilia, 3, and son Matteo, 7. But as an Italian-American (Tucci grew up in New York and spent a year in Italy when he was 12), he is familiar with how a different an American summer can be from a European one.

"Summer is such an important time for people to relax but in America, we do not allow ourselves the time to really get away," he says. "You can still get as much accomplished but you can spend time with family."

In his newest collaboration with S. Pellegrino, the partners want to provide Americans with the opportunity to get that summer refresh with their "S. Pellegrino Summer" campaign.

In the campaign, one lucky winner is gifted $10,000 to take a month-long vacation, much like Italians do in August. Tucci and the beverage brand are also giving the winner the opportunity to walk a mile in the actor's shoes with his recommendations for exciting travel ideas. (Some of his suggestions include Lake Como for the views of the Alps or Bologna for "amazing food and amazing cultural experiences.") Of course, the prize also includes a massive supply of S. Pellegrino and S. Pellegrino Essenza. All fans have to do is enter online for a chance to win.

S.Pellegrino Summer Beach Credit: Credit Evan Kalman for S.Pellegrino

"I've been drinking Pellegrino for years. It is very much a part of my life just like the Italian lifestyle is a part of my life," says Tucci.

If a staycation is more your speed, Tucci says you can still take a hint from the Italians when it comes to preparing food at home.

"Most Italian foods don't have huge amounts of ingredients and are very simple but it is the quality of ingredients that is really important," says the avid cook and author of the food memoir Taste: My Life Through Food.

He added, "All the fresh produce you can get is the most exciting bit about summer for me. Go to the store and get tomatoes, zucchini or beans that are in season and make great salads with that and some fresh basil."

For summer meal inspiration, Tucci looks back on what he ate as a child with his family.

"When I was a kid we ate a lot of corn on the cob and crabs in the summer, it was the best," he says. "Also, my mom would make a pasta dish where you take fresh tomatoes, quarter them and let them marinate in basil, olive oil and a bit of garlic. Then you take that and add hot pasta with some ricotta, goat cheese or parmesan. It is delicious."