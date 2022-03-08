Stanley Tucci's Most Iconic Mixology and Cooking Videos
Happy hour gets a whole lot happier with some cocktail and cooking inspiration from the beloved actor
Rosita
To celebrate Eva Longoria's Mexico-focused spinoff of Tucci's hit CNN+ series Searching for Italy, the actor whipped up a Rosita cocktail in her honor. But first — a quick lip sync of Harry Styles' "Watermelon Sugar" kicks off the clip, which is quite frankly what makes it worth watching.
The Rosita:
-50ml tequila
-10ml Campari
-25ml sweet vermouth
-Stir and serve on the rocks
Twinkle
We love Tucci's take on the Twinkle — a drink that is "very refreshing, delicate, effervescent," he says, playfully adding, "Gosh, it reminds me of myself." Things get good around the halfway mark, when the bloopers begin after his first attempt at making the cocktail goes awry.
Twinkle:
-30ml vodka
-15ml elderflower liqueur
-Shake vigorously with ice
-Strain into a "coupe-ish glass"
-Top off with Prosecco
-Add a lemon twist
Orvieto
No, this isn't actually a cocktail or a recipe — it's just a clip that lets us imagine we're perusing a local Italian market with Tucci on a sunny Saturday. And does anything sound lovelier than that? (Perhaps the anchovy vinaigrette he mentions in the video, which takes place in Orvieto, in Italy's Umbria region.)
Gritti
Just when you think Stanley Tucci shaking a cocktail on a balcony at sunset couldn't get any more majestic, you catch a glimpse of Venice's Grand Canal behind him and realize you're wrong.
As he whips up his take on a martini — which he dubs the Gritti, inspired by Venice's Gritti Palace — his wife, Felicity Blunt, offers to give it a try.
"I lie to you often, but that's good, that's really good," she hilariously chimes in from offscreen.
Gritti:
-45ml rosé vermouth ⠀
-90ml Tanqueray No. Ten⠀
-Fresh slice of peach ⠀
-Fresh slice of grapefruit
Leftover Pasta
"God, I'm f— hungry," the Devil Wears Prada star sighs as he pulls together his specialty — "11pm marinara and left over pasta." Shave some fresh parmesan on top and you're in business!
Stanley & Blake
Oh, the things we would do to be a fly on the wall in the kitchen with Tucci and Blake Lively — whom he says "eats even more than I do… that's why I love her."
Old Fashioned
It's always 5 o'clock somewhere — which, for Tucci, means London at 11:30 in the morning. The King's Man star explains that he loves the alleged history of the classic whiskey cocktail the Old Fashioned, which he says originated when too many versions of it were floating around.
He explains that people began asking, "'Can you please just make it the old-fashioned way?'"
Old Fashioned:
-2-ish oz. bourbon⠀
-1 tsp. simple syrup⠀
-A dash of angostura bitters⠀
-Ice⠀
-Orange and lemon twist for garnish⠀