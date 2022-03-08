Just when you think Stanley Tucci shaking a cocktail on a balcony at sunset couldn't get any more majestic, you catch a glimpse of Venice's Grand Canal behind him and realize you're wrong.

As he whips up his take on a martini — which he dubs the Gritti, inspired by Venice's Gritti Palace — his wife, Felicity Blunt, offers to give it a try.

"I lie to you often, but that's good, that's really good," she hilariously chimes in from offscreen.

Gritti:

-45ml rosé vermouth ⠀

-90ml Tanqueray No. Ten⠀

-Fresh slice of peach ⠀

-Fresh slice of grapefruit