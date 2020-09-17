Stanley Tucci Will Release a Food Memoir Titled Taste: My Life Through Food

The Julie & Julia actor and avid cook is excited to "share my experiences and love of all things culinary," he said in a statement to PEOPLE

Stanley Tucci has a full plate ahead of him!

The award-winning actor, 59, is working on a new food memoir titled Taste: My Life Through Food, PEOPLE can announce exclusively.

The book, which is being published by Gallery Books, a division of Simon & Schuster, is described as an "intimate and charming reflection of Tucci's life and relationship to​ food." It will feature anecdotes and memories from his childhood in Westchester, New York, as well as his culinary experiences preparing for roles in foodie films like 1996's Big Night and 2009's Julie & Julia.

Tucci will also muse about falling in love over dinner and his home life with wife Felicity Blunt, where he is frequently whipping up meals for their family.

The Hunger Games star has previously released The Tucci Cookbook in 2012, which included some of his family's most cherished recipes passed down from generation to generation (like this Steak Oreganato).

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tucci has also emerged as quite the cocktail connoisseur. In April, he shared a step-by-step guide to making a Negroni — and his Instagram followers ate (or drank) it up. Commenting on the video, Tucci’s Beauty and the Beast costar Josh Gad wrote, “This is why you are a National treasure.”

He's since followed up the initial video with a tutorial for a martini and a scotch sour.

"I've had the pleasure of publishing and cooking from Stanley Tucci's two bestselling cookbooks, The Tucci Cookbook and The Tucci Table, but I have been waiting for him to write his food memoir," Jennifer Bergstrom, SVP and publisher of Gallery Books Group, said in a statement. "I toast Stanley with the perfect Negroni to celebrate this acquisition."

"I am very excited to be working with Jen and Alison [Callahan] at Simon & Schuster again and to share my experiences and love of all things culinary,” Tucci added in the statement.