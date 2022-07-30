Stanley Tucci's Spaghetti with Lentils

With a new memoir, Taste (out in October), the star once again has us under his spell, this time as he reveals what food has meant to him throughout his life. At 60, Tucci—an Emmy winner for his food-travel series Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy—also became a viral sensation with a video of him making a Negroni for his wife, Felicity Blunt, during quarantine. His dry wit carries over to his book, where he laments seeing "a full-grown adult cutting their spaghetti" and shares his recipe for spaghetti with lentils, a dish he brings on film sets "as an antidote to the usually horrid food served off a truck . . . by beleaguered caterers." Tucci shared this recipe and his insights in a PEOPLE exclusive interview to celebrate his selection as one of PEOPLE's 50 Food Faves.