Stanley Tucci Shows Off Bartending Skills to Make a Negroni for His Wife

Image zoom Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Stanley Tucci is flexing his mixology mastery.

On Monday, the actor, 59, shared a video tutorial on Instagram showing fans how to make his homemade Negroni. Tucci made the cocktail in his kitchen as his wife Felicity Blunt recorded.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“What are you gonna make me?” Blunt (sister to Tucci’s Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt) says at the start of the clip.

Tucci then gives his step-by-step guide to a Negroni served “up” rather than on ice. “Use your hands, because it’s the most hygienic way to get ice into your shaker,” jokes the Oscar nominee, accidentally dropping a cube on the floor in the process.

Next goes a double shot of gin, though Tucci says you can also use vodka and “just lace it with gin” in order to “give that little bit of flavor, if you’d like.” A “good” sweet vermouth gets mixed in next, along with some Campari.

Grinning to the camera, Tucci then shakes his soon-to-be complete cocktail before pouring it into a serving glass. The actor garnishes the drink with an orange slice, squeezing a bit into the drink before dropping the fruit into the glass.

RELATED: Easy Cocktails and Mocktails to Make for Your Next Virtual Happy Hour

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

“Drink up! 🍸,” Tucci captioned the post. Commenting on the video, Tucci’s Beauty and the Beast costar Josh Gad wrote, “This is why you are a National treasure.”

RELATED VIDEO: Gwyneth Paltrow Shows Fans How to Make ‘Vegetarian Paella’ on Instagram Cooking Show



RELATED: This Website Shows You All the Cocktails You Can Make From What You Already Have at Home

In 2012, the Hunger Games actor published The Tucci Cookbook, in which he detailed some of his family’s most cherished recipes passed down generation to generation — including a “Steak Oreganato.”

“I wanted to have all of these recipes down on paper,” Tucci told PEOPLE at the time. “They were so influential in my life and one of the reasons I am who I am.”

He added of the book: “It’s full of really easy, great recipes to cook every night, and I’m just glad it’s out there.”