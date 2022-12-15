Stanley Tucci Says CNN Canceled 'Searching for Italy' — But He Still Wants to Do a Season 3

Stanley Tucci is searching ... for another network.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday evening, the actor, 62, confirmed that his hit food and travel show, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, has been axed.

"Unfortunately, CNN has canceled all of their original programming," Tucci told host Jimmy Fallon. "So hopefully we'll end up on another streamer, network — we don't know."

He added: "But yes, I have plans to do season 3 and more."

In a statement given to PEOPLE, CNN said, "Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is one of the most successful projects produced by CNN Original Series, garnering two consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series. We want to thank Stanley Tucci for his dream partnership on this series."

The network added: "We look forward to collaborating on the upcoming Eva Longoria: Searching for Mexico, for which he serves as an executive producer. Searching for Mexico will air on CNN in 2023."

Searching for Italy follows Tucci exploring his Italian roots, putting the spotlight on the many little-known delights of Italy's diverse culinary culture.

The six-episode first season premiered in February 2021, and earned the praise of critics and viewers alike, nabbing an Emmy months later for outstanding hosted nonfiction series. Season 2 premiered over a year later, on May 1, 2022.

Speaking with PEOPLE in February 2022, Tucci explained that the series found success that he didn't see coming. "It became this thing that I don't think any of us really anticipated," Tucci said at the time.

"I was really flattered that CNN came to me and said, 'Hey, do you have any ideas?' And this was an idea I had for a very long time. And then they said, 'Yeah, okay, we'll make that,' " he added. "It's a great production company in London, and we started making it, and we made it. But did we expect it to become a big hit? Honestly, no."

During his Tonight Show appearance, Tucci also reflected on how his CNN series inspired people to travel and cook amid the COVID pandemic.

"It's wonderful. When the show came out, it was during the pandemic, and we were in lockdown," he said. "So we had a captive audience, right? People were desperate to get out, and they sort of lived vicariously through us."

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy is streaming on Discovery+.