Stanley Tucci Partners with S.Pellegrino on New Campaign and Special 'Stan Pellegrino' Bottle

"I was really flattered when they came to me and asked me to help represent them," Stanley Tucci tells PEOPLE about his collaboration with S.Pellegrino

Two Italian stars have aligned.

Stanley Tucci is collaborating with S.Pellegrino on a new partnership to support the brand's line of Italian sparkling mineral and flavored waters.

On Wednesday, S.Pellegrino released a digital TV spot reminding viewers to slow down and savor life's perfect moments, with picturesque vignettes encapsulating those simple Italian virtues.

It was filmed on location at the source of their water — the S.Pellegrino Terme in Bergamo, Italy — where Tucci also Zoomed with PEOPLE to talk about working on this new endeavor.

"I'm very excited about it," said Tucci tells PEOPLE exclusively. "It's an amazing brand that I've been drinking for years, and it's been around for over a century. It's just great stuff, and I was really flattered when they came to me and asked me to help represent them."

"It's the perfect water," he added, noting the process of which S.Pellegrino is made. "The water is amazing because it's water that's been filtered for 30 years. That's rainwater from 30 years ago that you're drinking, and that may sound weird, but it is, obviously, pretty amazing."

Of course, in addition to his successful acting career, Tucci has become known as a celebrity foodie. He's published two cookbooks of his own and can often be seen making recipes in his kitchen on Instagram. He also hosts CNN's food and travel series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, which will be back for a second season this year.

"I'm obviously obsessed and in love with Italy and its history and people," Tucci said. "It's a fascination that came from obviously my Italian heritage, from my parent's pride in that heritage, and a year that I spent in Italy when I was 12 and 13 years old which was really significant for me."

"Ever since then, I've become more and more interested in it and particularly the food," Tucci continued. "But also how the food and drink is connected to all the other aspects of Italian society, perhaps unlike any other society in the world."

To celebrate the relationship, S.Pellegrino and the actor also collaborated to create a limited-edition "Stan Pellegrino" bottle set inspired by Tucci's iconic look and the source of S.Pellegrino's water.

Each limited-edition bottle is engraved with Tucci's signature, and includes a cutting board and a pair of stemless water glasses.

Fans can enter to win on the brand's website.

Tucci's collaboration with S.Pellegrino comes months after the Academy Award-nominee revealed in his memoir book, Taste: My Life Through Food, that he was diagnosed with cancer about three years earlier, when doctors found a tumor at the base of his tongue.

Through the weeks of high-dose radiation and chemotherapy to eliminate the tumor, Tucci lost his appetite, developed vertigo and ulcers in his mouth and started having trouble tasting his food, he told the New York Times. Anything he consumed started to taste like cardboard "slathered with someone's excrement," Tucci said, and he worried he would never be able to taste again, even more than he feared dying.

"I mean, if you can't eat and enjoy food, how are you going to enjoy everything else?" he said.

Now, Tucci is in remission. "Everything's great," he revealed on Today Jan. 27. "This particular kind of cancer, they actually have a blood test for it and I was just tested after I had a scan and got the more than all clear."

As for his sense of taste and smell. "I got very lucky," Tucci said. "I can taste and eat almost everything now. In fact, my sense of taste and smell are almost heightened and more than they were before, oddly enough."

He went on to reveal that he has a greater appreciation for food now. "When you're forced to go without something that you love — just like when you're forced to go without someone that you love — you appreciate them, and or it, much more when you're able to have it back or if you're lucky enough to have it back." he said.