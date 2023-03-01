Stanley Tucci Makes Ina Garten Her First Martini and It's 'the Best One of All' — Watch

Stanley Tucci is sharing his famous cocktail-making skills with Ina Garten.

The Emmy Award-winning actor joins the Food Network host for a meal and a conversation on the third season of her show Be My Guest with Ina Garten, which premieres on March 5.

Tucci's contribution? Garten's first martini. Yes, first.

"How jealous are you?" the celebrity cook, 75, teases viewers in PEOPLE's exclusive sneak peek of the episode above. "And I thought oysters go with martinis, right? So I made oysters Rockefeller for you, how is that? But first, let's make a martini."

"Can I tell you a secret?" Garten asks. "I've never had a martini in my life ... Seriously, so this is my first."

"Jeez, you gotta get out more," Tucci jokes.

Garten says she's "had a lot of cocktails, but never a real martini. But you make the best ones of all, right?"

"This is true. This is true," says Tucci, who often shows off his mixology mastery on his Instagram. (His Negroni for his wife Felicity Blunt went particularly viral during the pandemic.)

Though there are "a number of ways to make a martini," says Tucci, for Garten's first, he's not going to make it "super dry," which means less vermouth in it.

"Do you remember the first time you had a martini?" Garten asks in the episode. "Is it kind of like sex — you remember the first time and who you had it with?"

"Yeah, I think the first time I had a martini — or do you want to talk about the sex?" Tucci laughs.

The Taste: My Life Through Food author says he recalls getting served his first martini at New York's Café Luxembourg, which Garten is familiar with, as he proceeds to show Garten how he makes the classic cocktail.

Trying to make ends meet at the time, Tucci confesses to helping himself to the garnish bar at the restaurant.

"I used to go there all the time when I was painting apartments to make money or I was working in restaurants to make money," he says. "I would go, on the weekend — I would save up some money — and I would go sit at the bar and had martinis and eat the free, hard-boiled eggs ... and that was my dinner."

"If only you knew then what you know now," Garten says of her fellow food aficionado, who will take over her East Hampton, N.Y. kitchen to make cacciucco, a Tuscan seafood stew, later in the full episode.

Tucci's martini recipe includes combining 3/4 oz. of white vermouth with 4 oz. of gin in a pitcher with ice to dilute the alcohols. He stirs the mixture then strains it into a chilled martini glass before adding not one but two garnishes. He rubs the rims with a lemon rind before dropping in the citrus piece along with an olive.

"Stirred has a slightly more delicate taste," Tucci says of the difference between a shaken and stirred martini.

"So I'll always remember who I had my first martini with," Garten says, noting how "gorgeous" and "elegant" the drink is. "It's so pretty," Tucci agrees.

"Kiss me goodnight," Garten says before toasting Tucci. He adds: "We'd have to turn the cameras off. Cheers. Thank you for having me."

Be My Guest with Ina Garten also welcomes Misty Copeland, Norah Jones and Laura Linney. Season three premieres on Food Network and discovery+ on March 5.