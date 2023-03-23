Stanley Tucci Shares His 'Delicious' (and Easy!) Breakfast Pasta Recipe in Fun TikTok Video

Pasta isn't just for dinner in Stanley Tucci's household.

The 62-year-old actor shared a "delicious" pasta recipe on his TikTok Wednesday and revealed that he'd rustled up the dish at 10 a.m. "Breakfast, brunch or lunch? Not sure but it was f'ing delicious. #foodtok," he captioned the video.

Opening up about the ingredients in the dish, the Devil Wears Prada star told his 1.2 million followers, "So there was this leftover farfalle pasta — you know, the little bow ties, butterflies, whatever."

"So I sautéed garlic, onion, pancetta and some peas, and then put them into a little casserole dish with the pasta and then Béchamel sauce, and mixed it all up with things of butter on top and parmesan," he added.

Tucci then offered a close-up of the dish as he got it out of his microwave oven. "That's what it looks like," he said, adding with a laugh, "Oh my God, and what time is it? It's only 10 o'clock in the morning, and I think I'm going to have it right now."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

The Hunger Games star is known for doing things a little differently when it comes to food — like this past November, when he celebrated turning 62 with cheese instead of a traditional birthday cake.

In a video shared on the Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host's Instagram, he could be seen smiling and holding a bundle of balloons as his family started singing "Happy birthday."

Tucci's wife Felicity Blunt then brought over a wheel of cheese surrounded by red grapes and a single lit candle in it.

"Oh my God, that's beautiful," Tucci said in the clip, which appeared to have been captured by his sister-in-law and Devil Wears Prada costar Emily Blunt.

He then asked his wife, 42, after blowing out the white candle, "Is it a pecorino?" — to which she responded, laughing, "It's an old goat for my old goat."

The couple tied the knot in 2012 and are parents to daughter Emilia, 4, and son Matteo, 8. The actor is also dad to adult daughter Camilla and twins Nicolo and Isabel with his late first wife, Kate Tucci.

Last year, Tucci opened up to PEOPLE about his "perfect day off" — and it involved friends, family and of course, getting creative in the kitchen.

"Going to the farmer's market, buy a bunch of food, start cooking, play with the kids," he said. "Then have people over for dinner. To me, that's just a great day."