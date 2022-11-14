Stanley Tucci Celebrates Turning 62 with a Wheel of Cheese Instead of a Birthday Cake

Stanley Tucci calls his goat cheese birthday treat “my kind of cake”

By
Published on November 14, 2022 03:53 PM
Stanley Tucci Wheel of Cheese Birthday Cake
Photo: Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Stanley Tucci's birthday cake was cheesy — literally.

The Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host celebrated his 62nd birthday on Nov. 11 with his loved ones, a sweet serenade and a savory birthday cake.

In a video shared on the actor's Instagram, Stanley is smiling and holding a bundle of balloons before while his family starts singing "Happy birthday." The video, which appears to be captured by Tucci's sister-in-law Emily Blunt, shows the birthday boy's look of delight when his wife Felicity Blunt brings over a lit candle stuck in a wheel of cheese.

"Oh my god, that's beautiful," the Spotlight actor says.

After blowing out the candle, the Hunger Games star asks his wife, "Is it a pecorino?"

At first, Felicity says that she doesn't know but upon further inspection, she finds the answer. "It's an old goat for my old goat," she laughs.

The day before her brother-in-law's birthday, Emily spoke about his sex-symbol status on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"It's amazing that it took a sort of irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post and then he became a sex symbol," Emily told Colbert. "But I asked him, 'Do you like it deep down? Do you like being a sex symbol?' And he goes, 'I mean, yeah.' "

Stanley Tucci Wheel of Cheese Birthday Cake
Stanley Tucci/Instagram

Despite being on screens for decades, Tucci reached a new audience when he went viral for his intimate mixology and cooking videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the sex symbol label, he admitted to PEOPLE in March: "I don't get it."

"Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," Tucci quipped about being regarded as a sex symbol. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad."

