Stanley Tucci Celebrates Turning 62 with a Wheel of Cheese Instead of a Birthday Cake

By Sabrina Weiss
Published on November 14, 2022

Stanley Tucci's birthday cake was cheesy — literally. The Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy host celebrated his 62nd birthday on Nov. 11 with his loved ones, a sweet serenade and a savory birthday cake. In a video shared on the actor's Instagram, Stanley is smiling and holding a bundle of balloons before while his family starts singing "Happy birthday." The video, which appears to be captured by Tucci's sister-in-law Emily Blunt, shows the birthday boy's look of delight when his wife Felicity Blunt brings over a lit candle stuck in a wheel of cheese. "Oh my god, that's beautiful," the Spotlight actor says. After blowing out the candle, the Hunger Games star asks his wife, "Is it a pecorino?" At first, Felicity says that she doesn't know but upon further inspection, she finds the answer. "It's an old goat for my old goat," she laughs. Emily Blunt Reveals Hilarious, Heartfelt Reasons She 'Worships' Brother-in-Law Stanley Tucci The day before her brother-in-law's birthday, Emily spoke about his sex-symbol status on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. "It's amazing that it took a sort of irreverent video on Instagram that my sister told him to post and then he became a sex symbol," Emily told Colbert. "But I asked him, 'Do you like it deep down? Do you like being a sex symbol?' And he goes, 'I mean, yeah.' " Stanley Tucci/Instagram Stanley Tucci's Favorite Summertime Meal Is a Dish from His Childhood Despite being on screens for decades, Tucci reached a new audience when he went viral for his intimate mixology and cooking videos during the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked about the sex symbol label, he admitted to PEOPLE in March: "I don't get it." "Who goes, 'I feel terrible about that'? People think I'm sexy? How awful," Tucci quipped about being regarded as a sex symbol. "It's wonderful. I don't get it, but I'm very glad."