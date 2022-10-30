Lifestyle Food This Viral Water Bottle Is Amazon's Best-Selling Kitchen Product Right Now — and It Will Likely Sell Out Again “I am always surprised at how long my iced drinks last in this mug” By Casey Clark Casey Clark Instagram Twitter Casey Clark is a writer who covers beauty, style, mental health, and commerce. She has been a writer for nearly three years and has been featured in PEOPLE, InStyle, Byrdie, Real Simple, Brides and more. She's constantly working to test trends and review the newest products to make navigating the online shopping space easier. Casey attended Hofstra University and graduated magna cum laude with a journalism degree and minors in public relations and creative writing. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 30, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Whether you're at the gym, in class, at work, or in the car, it's always a smart move to keep a water bottle nearby. While it could be a plastic water bottle, you may want to consider switching over to a reusable tumbler that keeps your drinks cold and hot for hours. Still don't believe us? The Stanley Quencher reusable water bottle is a viral product on TikTok with the hashtag #stanleyquencher racking up over 10.5 million views. The popular water bottle previously had a 150,000-person waitlist and always sells out every time Amazon restocks it, according to the brand, but the 40-ounce size is currently available in multiple colors. In fact, it's the number one best-selling kitchen item on the entire site right now. Amazon Buy It! Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Chambray, $40; amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Made from stainless steel, the tumbler that shoppers are "obsessed" with keeps hot drinks hot for up to seven hours, cold drinks cold for 11 hours, and iced drinks iced for 48 hours thanks to its double wall vacuum-sealed insulation. It's available in nine vibrant and neutral colors including, coal, cornflower, azalea, grapefruit, abalone, spirulina, and seafoam. And the best part? It won't leak. You can take it in your car or leave it on your desk without the worry of potentially spilling any liquid thanks to the tight cover. Plus, the lid can be adjusted in three positions with a straw opening for easy sipping and a large opening for chugging. When it comes time to clean, easily toss the reusable water bottle in the dishwasher and it'll be ready for use again in no time. Many shoppers praise the tumbler for its superior insulation. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I am always surprised at how long my iced drinks last in this mug." Another shopper put it simply: "Love everything about this cup! I drink a lot of water and it keeps it cold for hours even when I leave it in the hot car!" A third reviewer appreciated how much liquid the water bottle could hold as they "don't have to keep getting up for refills," making it great for movie nights, trips to the beach, or long days at the office. See More from PEOPLE Shopping: Taylor Swift Kicked Her Patterned Pantsuit Up a Notch with a Boot Style We Predict Will Be Everywhere This Fall This Internet-Favorite Sneaker Brand Just Gave Its Best-Selling Shoe a Makeover Inspired by 'Avatar' Shoppers Are 'Disgusted' by How Much Pet Hair This Vacuum Picks Up — and It's on Sale If you're looking for a reusable water bottle for daily use, Amazon shoppers agree the Stanley Adventure Quencher is what you want. Shop more colors below before it sells out again. Amazon Buy It! Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Grapefruit, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Spirulina, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Azalea, $40; amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Stanley Adventure Quencher Tumbler in Coal, $40; amazon.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.