Whether you're at the gym, in class, at work, or in the car, it's always a smart move to keep a water bottle nearby. While it could be a plastic water bottle, you may want to consider switching over to a reusable tumbler that keeps your drinks cold and hot for hours.

Still don't believe us? The Stanley Quencher reusable water bottle is a viral product on TikTok with the hashtag #stanleyquencher racking up over 10.5 million views. The popular water bottle previously had a 150,000-person waitlist and always sells out every time Amazon restocks it, according to the brand, but the 40-ounce size is currently available in multiple colors. In fact, it's the number one best-selling kitchen item on the entire site right now.

Made from stainless steel, the tumbler that shoppers are "obsessed" with keeps hot drinks hot for up to seven hours, cold drinks cold for 11 hours, and iced drinks iced for 48 hours thanks to its double wall vacuum-sealed insulation.

It's available in nine vibrant and neutral colors including, coal, cornflower, azalea, grapefruit, abalone, spirulina, and seafoam.

And the best part? It won't leak. You can take it in your car or leave it on your desk without the worry of potentially spilling any liquid thanks to the tight cover. Plus, the lid can be adjusted in three positions with a straw opening for easy sipping and a large opening for chugging.

When it comes time to clean, easily toss the reusable water bottle in the dishwasher and it'll be ready for use again in no time.

Many shoppers praise the tumbler for its superior insulation. One five-star reviewer wrote, "I am always surprised at how long my iced drinks last in this mug." Another shopper put it simply: "Love everything about this cup! I drink a lot of water and it keeps it cold for hours even when I leave it in the hot car!"

A third reviewer appreciated how much liquid the water bottle could hold as they "don't have to keep getting up for refills," making it great for movie nights, trips to the beach, or long days at the office.

If you're looking for a reusable water bottle for daily use, Amazon shoppers agree the Stanley Adventure Quencher is what you want. Shop more colors below before it sells out again.

