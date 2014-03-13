A tall pour of Guinness is the traditional way to toast St. Patrick's Day, but you can still get down with a beer glass even if you're more into dessert than dark stout.

The hosts of popular U.K. YouTube cooking channel SortedFood have a brilliant idea for March 17: a Guinness cake, baked right into a signature half-pint glass, with a topping of frosting that looks just like the beer’s frothy foam. We’ve heard of stout brownies and beeramisu, but this sweet treat sounds especially celebratory (and boozy!).

Follow the fun foursome’s video below (complete with Emerald Isle accents and a little mood music) to make the dessert dedicated to Ireland’s patron saint, which they say “couldn’t be easier.”

That is, if you don’t mind a leprechaun in the kitchen. Don’t say you weren’t warned.

Chocolate Guinness Cake

Makes 4

Cake

⅓ cup salted butter

½ cup Guinness

½ cup dark brown sugar

3 tbsp. sunflower oil

2½ tbsp. cocoa powder

1 large egg, beaten

⅓ cup plain yogurt

½ cup self-rising flour

Frosting

½ cup cream cheese

¾ cup icing sugar

1 oz. shot of Guinness

1. Preheat oven to 350F.

2. In a saucepan over low heat, melt the butter with the Guinness. Beat in the brown sugar, sunflower oil and cocoa powder until smooth and lump free.

3. In a separate bowl, mix the egg and yogurt. Whisk in the chocolate and Guinness mixture. Fold in the flour and baking powder.

4. Divide between four half-pint Guinness glasses so they are ¾ full. Set glasses in a baking dish and bake for 40 minutes until risen and cooked through (test with a skewer). Allow to cool fully.

6. Level off the top of the cake where it may have risen unevenly. Crumble the cake you’ve cut off and wedge into any gaps in the glass.

7. In a large bowl, mix all frosting ingredients and beat until smooth and fluffy. Spoon the frosting onto the top of each cake to look like head on a pint.

8. Garnish with a shamrock made from fondant icing or mint leaves, if desired.

—Brooke Showell