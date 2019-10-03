Sriracha Doritos Have Arrived for a Limited Time

Image zoom Doritos

Fall may have just begun, but some new Doritos are here to heat things up again.

Frito-Lay officially launched their Screamin’ Sriracha flavor today, a limited-edition twist that takes the chips into new territory.

Described by the brand as “the perfect balance of punch and spice for bold, food-curious snackers,” the new offering brings savory flavors like chili and vinegar that earned the famous hot-sauce its status as a staple.

The sriracha craze has only escalated in recent years and shows no sign of going away (sriracha keychains are even a thing), so this is just the latest way the hot sauce has infiltrated snack aisles.

But before they officially launched in America, Sriracha Doritos first appeared in Japan in 2018.

The Screamin’ Sriracha flavor joins the rest of Doritos’ spicy line-up, which also includes Poppin’ Jalapeno and Flamin’ Hot Nacho Cheese.

The new flavor is available at retailers nationwide comes in two sizes, small for $1.89 and large for $4.29 — but you just may want to have a glass of milk handy before digging in.