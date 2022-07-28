Sprite Is Retiring Its Iconic Green Bottles and Will Switch to a More Eco-Friendly Option

The Coca-Cola Company announced Wednesday that the lemon-lime drink will transition to a clear plastic bottle beginning next month "to increase the material's likelihood of being remade into new beverage bottles," according to a statement from the beverage brand.

The eco-friendly move, set to begin Aug. 1, is part of Coca-Cola's nod to supporting a circular economy for plastic packaging. While the green bottle is recyclable, due to its color, it cannot be recycled into new PET bottles, the company said. (The recycled green bottles were more likely to become clothing or carpeting, they said.)