Sprinkles Founder Candace Nelson Unveils the Cover of New Book About Her Entrepreneurial Journey

Candace Nelson is getting ready to share her secrets to Sweet Success in a new book — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at the cover.

The entrepreneur — who created the beloved cupcake shop Sprinkles and Pizzana, a California-based pizza chain — will release her book Sweet Success: A Simple Recipe to Turn your Passion into Profit on November 8. The book is available for pre-order now.

"Right now, people are rethinking career and professional purpose more than ever before," Nelson, 48, a former investment banker, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I was there once, too, and it was after the corporate world had spit me out that I decided to bet on myself and start the world's first cupcake bakery, Sprinkles."

On the cover of the book sits a red velvet cupcake with Nelson's signature swirl of buttercream and the Sprinkles sequin on top.

"I found my true calling as an entrepreneur and I've never looked back. I want to help others bring their big dreams to life too," Nelson adds. "In Sweet Success, I dispel the myth that entrepreneurship is reserved for an elite few and share the lessons I learned as a first time founder, as well as the tools and framework to help you take your idea from passion project to business venture."

Nelson will also share her "recipe for success" by walking readers through the creation of Sprinkles, according to a press release.

The Sugar Rush judge and executive producer "pushes back the kitchen door to reveal mistakes, misses, and lessons learned the hard way. Now, for the first time, she is offering her learnings and roadmap to success, in order to pave a path for others," the press release states.

Nelson, who is also the author of The Sprinkles Baking Book, promises that while "she deals in frosting, there's no sugarcoating" the lessons she's learned along the way.

She will also delve into how to create your personal brand, build a strong company culture, harness the power of organic marketing and assess funding options.

"Learning from Candace is like taking a crash course in creativity, innovation, and hard work. A must-read manual for any aspiring entrepreneur!" Reese Witherspoon, who founded her own company Hello Sunshine, shared in a statement.