Spring Baking Championship Contestant Comes Out to His Parents on TV: 'The Moment Feels Right'

One contestant on Food Network's Spring Baking Championship took a moment while competing on the show to share his authentic self with his family.

Dennis Van, who works as an executive pastry chef at a restaurant in Austin, Texas, came out to his parents on the latest episode of Spring Baking Championship season 8.

Van took a break from working on a blood orange curd to chat with host Molly Yeh about his personal life, revealing "something unexpected" about himself.

"I'm not out to my parents," he shared. "They don't know I'm gay, but I'm not hiding it from them, but I'm not also fully embracing it, either."

Dennis Van Credit: Food Network

Yeh replied, "They're watching right now, and you just came out!," referring to Van's parents.

"Yeah!" he said with a smile.

In an interview filmed outside of the Spring Baking Championship kitchen, Van explained why he was coming out now.

"I've embraced this whole new culture of acceptance, and this is 100%, fully authentic Dennis to the tee," he said.

Back in the kitchen, Yeh told him, "Dennis, I'm really honored that you chose this moment to say this. Thank you."

As he continued to work on his dessert, Van said, "I know they're not gonna change how they feel about me or anything like that, it just — when the moment feels right, it feels right, and this is the moment that's gonna come down in my scrapbook for years to come."

In an interview with local news outlet KXAN conducted after he finished filming, Van looked back on his experience on Spring Baking Championship.

"It was a crazy, crazy journey, and super exciting journey, to say the least," he said. "You really just get to meet some amazing people and really push yourself to [see] how far you can come, because everything you do is in these small little time frames."

The winner of Spring Baking Championship wins both a cash prize of $25,000 and a feature in Food Network Magazine.