Spook Your Guests with a Creepy 'Vanderpump Rules' Vodka Cocktail
Here’s looking at you!
Tom Sandoval, cast member of Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules and bartender at Lisa Vanderpump‘s Sur restaurant in West Hollywood, has designed an eyeball-inspired cocktail just in time for Halloween.
To create the optical illusion: Run thin streaks of raspberry sauce on the inside of a martini glass to look like bloodshot veins and drop a raspberry-stuffed lychee inside to resemble an eyeball. The fruit will bob and swirl around in the cocktail, which is oddly freaky and delicious-looking at the same time.
Shake up a batch for your Halloween party, and then catch Lisa, Tom and the rest of the cast on the season 2 premiere of Vanderpump Rules on November 4.
The Zombitini
Makes 1
Raspberry sauce, for decoration
1 lychee, canned with juice
1 raspberry
2½ oz. raspberry vodka
1½ oz. lychee liqueur
1. On the inside of a martini glass, make a few thin streaks with the raspberry sauce to look like veins. Insert a raspberry into the center of a pitted lychee (to resemble an eyeball), and drop it in the glass.
2. In a shaker with ice, mix the vodka, liqueur and ½ oz. lychee juice. Shake and strain into the martini glass, careful not to wash away the raspberry streaks.
