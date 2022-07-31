Spicy Honey-Garlic BBQ Shrimp Skewers
Serve the shrimp over brown rice or wrapped in crisp lettuce leaves for a fast, crowd-pleasing supper.
Credit: Jennifer Causey
Ingredients
- 1 lemon, halved
- 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil
- 2 tablespoons gochujang
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 teaspoon low-sodium soy sauce
- 1 lb. large peeled, deveined raw shrimp, tail-on
- Chopped chives and toasted sesame seeds, for serving
Directions
- Preheat grill pan to medium high. Zest and juice one half of the lemon to equal 1 teaspoon zest and 1½ tablespoons juice. Cut the other half into wedges. Whisk together sesame oil, gochujang, honey, garlic, soy sauce, lemon juice and zest; reserve ¼ cup sauce. Toss shrimp in remaining sauce. Let stand 10 minutes. Thread shrimp onto skewers; grill until shrimp turn opaque and curl up, 60 to 90 seconds per side. Baste with reserved sauce; grill 1 minute more, being careful not to overcook. Sprinkle with chives and sesame seeds; serve with lemon wedges.