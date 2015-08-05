Image zoom

Your hot sauce addiction may pay off yet.

A new seven-year study of thousands of people from a Chinese registry found a correlation between spicy foods and longevity. Men who consumed spicy foods at least once a week were approximately 10 percent less likely to die during the study than those who ate blander diets, according to findings in the August issue of BMJ. Women benefited even more from eating spicy foods — female participants experienced a mortality decrease of 12 to 22 percent if they regularly consumed spicy foods. (Eating spicy foods three to four times a week was associated with the biggest decrease in mortality.)

Spicy food lovers even experienced a decrease in risk for respiratory, cardiac and infective diseases.

While the study in no way proves that adding a shot of sriracha to every meal will make you live forever (though Miller Lite, on the other hand, may do exactly that), the correlation is compelling — and incredibly exciting for spice-fiends like ourselves.

