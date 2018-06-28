Southern Charm's Shep Shows Off His Abs While Making Meatballs with Cameran: 'Can You Handle It?'

Shep Rose is good at many things, but cooking doesn’t appear to be one of them!

On Thursday’s episode of Southern Charm, the 38-year-old reality star asks pal Cameran Eubanks to help him in the kitchen — and PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at their flub-filled session.

“I’m trying to make meatballs, will you help me?” Rose laments. “I don’t know what I’m doing.”

The two turn to instructional website Craftsy.com — though even their simple step-by-step recipe and video tutorial seems to trip up Rose.

“I’m overwhelmed,” he says. “Look at me. What do I know? I don’t know anything. My mom has done everything for me for my whole life.”

Luckily, Rose at least knows how to dress for the part. Before he and Eubanks start the dish over, he puts on an apron with printed abs on it.

“Are you gaining weight? You’ve got some handles,” Eubanks, 34, asks.

“Can you handle it?” he jokes, later pouring the two a glass of wine.

Elsewhere in the clip, Eubanks gives an update on newborn daughter Palmer, now 7 months.

“Palmer’s great,” Eubanks says. “She’s with my mom right now asleep.”

She then admits that she is dealing with mom guilt for spending time away from her daughter.

“I do feel a little bit guilty being out without my child,” she says. “But I have to balance being a mother with also still having my own life. Because babies, they’re just like little parasites, and you’re like their personal assistant.”

Southern Charm airs Thursday (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.