Southern Charm’s Cameran Eubanks Shares Her Cooking Journey As a Mom: ‘My Family Never Really Ate Together’

"Hell has frozen over and I have a Pinterest board now," the former reality star tells PEOPLE

Cameran Eubanks may have been a star on television, but she was never quite a star in the kitchen.

The former Southern Charm cast member, 37, says that it's "never easy" being a working mother as she raises her 4-year-old daughter, Palmer—and right now, cooking is one of the tasks she's trying to master.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Hell has frozen over and I have a Pinterest board now," Eubanks tells PEOPLE as part of her new partnership with Moe's Southwest Grill. "I have been pinning recipes that I think look good. How many of them have I actually made? I'm embarrassed to say, but I am trying!"

The southern belle has been open about her ups and downs with cooking on social media. "If you want to feel better about your mothering skills I'm making Hamburger Helper for dinner and I'm gonna eat the s--- out of it too," wrote Eubanks in a post from October.

But despite the steep learning curve, Eubanks is not giving up on her cooking journey.

"My family never really ate together, growing up, and that is a tradition that I would like to start with Palmer because it's important," says Eubanks. "We're so busy these days and I think just to have the time to sit down, not be in front of a TV or have your phone in your hand and be able to enjoy a meal, it is really good for children to experience that."

Eubanks also says that her daughter, whom she shares with husband Jason Wimberly, is a "super picky eater" with a big "sweet tooth."

"I was never prepared for how stressful feeding a kid would be," says Eubanks. "I think one thing that I didn't do and I regret not doing in the blur of early motherhood is I should have introduced more foods to her. I'm not a big cook and I'm not a foodie so that was probably my fault and I was too lenient with giving her sweets too early. So my advice [to new mothers] would be to introduce more foods at an earlier age."

Eubanks is helping other new moms feed their young ones by teaming up with Moe's to kick off the new nationwide "eat free on Sundays" meal program, which starts on April 18 and allows kids under 12 to get a complimentary meal with the purchase of an adult meal.

"As a family, we genuinely love Moe's, there's one about two miles from our house so we're there all the time," says Eubanks. "It's hard to find restaurants that we all enjoy."

To celebrate the new program, from April 14 to May 16, Moe's is also hosting the "Moe's Mini Chef" contest where one child will get the chance to create and name their very own kids menu item that'll be available in restaurants nationwide.

And while the she has given up reality TV and is focused on her career with her new book, One Day You'll Thank Me, Eubanks says she is most dedicated to her role as a mom.

Cameran Eubanks Credit: Cameran Eubanks/Instagram