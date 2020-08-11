“We created this new experience for our fans to engage with the Sour Patch Kids brand on a whole new level," said Danielle Freid, the company's brand manager

The First-Ever Sour Patch Kids Store Is Now Open in New York City — See Inside!

New Yorkers have a new way to satisfy their sweet tooth.

The first-ever Sour Patch Kids store has just opened in New York City — tucked between New York University’s Washington Square campus and SoHo Shopping district — to celebrate the brand's 35th anniversary.

"We’re excited for the Kids to bring their playful, sour-then-sweet attitude to the Big Apple and make their mark with the first-ever Sour Patch Kids store," said Danielle Freid, the company's brand manager.

"We created this new experience for our fans to engage with the Sour Patch Kids brand on a whole new level, but of course understand that these are uncertain times," he added. "With this store as our new permanent home, we want our fans to know that the Kids aren’t going anywhere. We welcome visitors to join us for a colorful, flavorful experience whenever they’re ready to explore the city again."

The new Sour Patch hub offers a wide range of colorful and limited-edition merchandise like mugs, t-shirts, socks and beach totes.

It's operated by specialty candy retailer IT’SUGAR, and guests can create their own candy mix, pose for photos and try some creative new "sour-then-sweet" twists to classic desserts like smoothies, ice cream, cookies and edible cookie dough.

"It’s incredibly exciting to collaborate with Mondelēz International as we launch the World’s First SOUR PATCH KIDS branded Store," said Jeff Rubin, CEO of IT’SUGAR.

Since the store opened amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it has lowered its maximum capacity to allow enough room for social distancing. All visitors are also required to wear face coverings.