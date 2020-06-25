Souplantation Is Auctioning Off All of Its Restaurant Equipment, Including Soft-Serve Machines

The buffet-chain permanently closed all of its locations due to the coronavirus in May

Fans of Souplantation and Sweet Tomatoes were devasted by the announcement that all 97 locations were to close permanently due to the financial burden brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. Now, multiple locations of the shuttered buffet chain are auctioning off their kitchen equipment at insane discounts.

The auctions are currently set up by individual restaurants and bids for most items start at just $1. Some of the items spotted in the auctions include full convection ovens, its famous soft-serve machines, and even an entire buffet bar — all of which are being auctioned at a fraction of the original cost.

According to FoodBeast, who originally reported the story, a double deep fryer that usually retails between $10,000-$20,000 sold for just $585 in one of the auctions.

Most of the auctions are open for the next week, so if you need to stock your kitchens or just want a Souplantation souvenir, check them out before they close.

If you're craving one of Souplantation's iconic soups, you're in luck — the chain shared a ton of their recipes so you can make them at home.

Over the years, Souplantation has periodically posted some of their most popular recipes on their blog. Some favorites include Chicken Pot Pie Stew and Pumpkin Bisque Soup. The blog also showcases numerous salad variations and multiple 700-calorie menus that can easily be replicated with common pantry and produce items.