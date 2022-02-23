GoT's Sophie Turner Celebrates 26th Birthday with an Epic Five-Tier, British-Themed Cake

The actress shared a photo of the special gift from entrepreneur David Grutman in a Tuesday Instagram Story

Another year in the books for Sophie Turner!

The Game of Thrones star was honored by many loved ones for her 26th birthday, but one friend went above and beyond.

While celebrating on Tuesday, Turner was presented with a towering five-tier, British-themed cake as a gift from entrepreneur David Grutman.

The actress shared a photo of the epic confection on her Instagram Story beneath the caption "@DavidGrutman you are [an] angel."

Each tier of the exquisite cake embraced a different British theme. On the bottom was a white tier featuring Union Jack bunting and was topped with a miniature version of a telephone booth and a recreation of the traditional British dish bangers and mash. The next tier was also white, this time with a shadow of the London skyline, including Big Ben and the London Eye, and gold bordering on the top and bottom.

The third tier was covered in gold sparkles and displayed Turner's first name in a gold cursive cutout. Above that was a tier with a collage of British flags with navy bordering on the top and bottom.

The final tier featured one of the footguards from Buckingham Palace. The cake was topped with a large gold crown with a red center and black feathers sticking out on all sides.

In addition to her cake, Turner received a special birthday message from husband Joe Jonas. The 32-year-old pop star shared a photo of his wife lying in bed while wearing a black turtleneck and a pair of sunglasses, writing above it, "Happy Birthday my love," per E! News.

Last year, Jonas shared another goofy photo of his wife in honor of her birthday. "Happy Birthday babe," the Jonas Brothers singer wrote on Instagram at the time. "You have two moods and I love them both equally 💜 love you @sophiet."

In the comment section, Turner replied with, "I love you."

Turner and Jonas have been married since 2019. In July 2020, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Willa.

In between birthdays, Turner celebrated her first two Mother's Days as a mom. Jonas celebrated his wife on Instagram once again in honor of the U.S. holiday alongside never-before-seen photos of a pregnant Turner.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing mother's out there and to these two Mums," the musician wrote.

Two months prior, Turner celebrated the United Kingdom's Mother's Day with a special Instagram Story calling motherhood "my favourite job I've ever had."