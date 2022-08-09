Sonic's Pickle Juice Slush Is Back — But Only for 3 Weeks

Sonic has big news for pickle lovers: the Pickle Juice Slush is making a comeback.

Returning for three weeks from August 8 through August 28, the drink will be available at participating Sonic locations for the first time since its debut in 2018. And if you order through their app, the slush is half price.

The Pickle Juice Slush is a unique combination of Sonic's classic sweet slush and a salty brine to make a beverage that "tastes just like you're sipping out of the pickle jar," according to a press release.

"It's surprisingly delicious (and makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs.)" Food & Wine reported at the time of its original release. "Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about."

The re-release is a response to an overwhelming number of requests from customers on social media.

"SONIC fans demanded more pickles, and America's Favorite Drive-In is giving them what they want," reads a statement from Sonic's website.

In addition to the returning slush, Sonic is also bringing back their Big Dill Cheeseburger and pickle fries (dill pickle spears battered and fried).

"Our pickle-forward menu innovations have become some of our most popular, so much so that they've often sold out quicker than we anticipated," said Mackenzie Gibson, Sonic's Vice President of Culinary & Menu Innovation. "Our pickle-obsessed guests have been patiently waiting for their return, and we're very excited to offer them once again for a limited time."