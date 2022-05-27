Sonic Launches a Sour Patch Kids Slush Float for a Limited Time This Summer

Sonic and Sour Patch are collaborating on one exciting summer treat!

The fast food chain recently announced a new mashup menu item: the Sour Patch Kids Slush Float. The epic frozen treat combines rich vanilla ice cream with Sour Patch Kids watermelon flavor slush, along with the brand's signature chewy candy.

Sonic calls the new release a "sour then sweet" treat that can satisfy both cravings. The colorful slush float will be available at the drive-in chain starting May 30 for all — but is currently available for some. Sonic app users were given early access to the summer delight one week in advance.

A medium-sized Sonic and Sour Patch treat is $2.99.

The dreamy slush and ice cream mashup won't stay on the menu indefinitely — it's slated to be available through July 31.

Partial proceeds from this new drink, along with all of Sonic drink proceeds, are donated to Limeades for Learning, which supports teachers and education efforts nationwide.

In August, Sonic released another limited-edition item as an end-of-summer treat. The banana pudding shake featured the fast food chain's signature creamy ice cream, mixed with fresh bananas, banana pudding flavor and actual NILLA Wafers, all topped with whipped cream, crumbled cookies and a cherry. No word yet if that will be returning.

The drive-in chain also announced a launch of hard seltzers inspired by their signature slushes last March. Sonic teamed up with fellow Oklahoma-City based brand COOP Ale Works to craft its first line of hard seltzers.