Those of us who are lucky enough to have experienced mozzarella sticks from Sonic know that they are an unsung hero in the fast food world, a delicacy that deserve Big Mac-level fame.

On Wednesday, the fast food chain is giving fans and first-timers alike a major incentive to stop by one of their drive-in locations, selling the fried cheese snack for only 99 cents at participating locations. They announced the news on Twitter, letting fans vote on their favorite mozz stick dipping sauce, offering marinara and ranch as options while neglecting to acknowledge the correct answer, which is, of course, “both.”

TO DIP OR NOT TO DIP! 🤔 Tomorrow is 99¢ mozz sticks day and we got a question for y’all: what’s your favorite mozz stick partner in crime? — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) October 2, 2018

If you plan on taking them up on their offer and want something sweet to accompany it, Sonic also recently unveiled their newest menu item, the Double Stuf Oreo Waffle Cone. The treat consists of a chocolate waffle cone filled with layers of Oreo creme, vanilla ice cream, and topped with Oreo cookie crumbles.

October is already shaping up to be a spectacular time for people who love discounts on food (i.e. everyone), with both National Pasta Month and National Pizza Month happening simultaneously—meaning sweet deals at Olive Garden, Pizza Hut, and more of your favorite chain restaurants. Oh, and for all you adventurous drinkers out there, let’s not forget Applebee’s $1 Zombie cocktail special.