Sonic to Launch Hard Seltzers Inspired by Their Signature Slushes

The boozy drink will be available in citrus and tropical 12-can variety packs

Sonic is hopping on the hard seltzer trend just in time for the warm weather.

The fast food chain is teaming up with fellow Oklahoma-City based brand COOP Ale Works to launch its first line of hard seltzers, Sonic confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday.

The hard seltzers will come in two different variety 12-packs: tropical and citrus. Each can of seltzer contains 5% ABV, 100 calories and 1 gram of sugar.

The tropical variety pack includes ocean water, orange pineapple, mango guava and melon medley. The citrus variety pack features cherry limeade, classic lemonade, lemon berry and original limeade.

The new item is slated for release beginning May 1, but won't be available at the fast food drive-in. The chain has yet to announce where the product will go on sale, but it's likely you'll need to visit a grocery store or liquor store to purchase.

"SONIC fans are encouraged to enjoy their favorite flavors in hard seltzer form responsibly," the company said in a statement.

