SONIC Debuts Banana Pudding Shake Flavor for a Limited Time This Summer

The new menu item is made with NILLA Wafers and fresh bananas

We're excited for this one, y'all.

A beloved Southern classic has gotten the SONIC shake treatment for their latest menu offering: the Banana Pudding Shake.

Featuring the drive-in chain's creamy ice cream blended with fresh bananas, banana pudding flavor, and actual NILLA Wafers, the decadent dessert is then topped with whipped cream, crumbled cookies, and a cherry. For many, each sip will take them back to their childhoods when instant pudding was a refrigerator staple.

"From the smooth blend of banana pudding flavor and Real Ice Cream to the dreamy taste of fresh bananas and classic bites of NILLA Wafers, SONIC captures the nostalgia experience of making banana pudding in the kitchen with family in each creamy sip," Scott Uehlein, vice president of product innovation and development for SONIC, said in a press release. "With fresh and traditional ingredients, our guests can delight in sweet memories with this delicious new Shake."

The limited-edition item will be available nationwide until Aug. 29, but by then we're sure SONIC will have another clever flavor iteration up its sleeve. The fast food restaurant is the undisputed king of creating shake concoctions we never asked for (but never knew we needed!), so we're anxious to see what fall has in store.