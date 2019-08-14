Sonic Is Selling Its Famous Corn Dogs for 50 Cents on Wednesday

Best enjoyed with a slush in hand.

By Hannah Chubb
August 14, 2019 12:02 PM
Sonic

There’s nothing quite like biting into a hot, crispy corn dog to make you feel like a kid again. Today, Sonic Drive-In is inviting everyone to come experience that childhood feeling while being easy on their adult wallets, offering 50-cent corn dogs all day long. 

On August 14th, participating Sonic locations nationwide will be serving up their corn-battered and deep-fried speciality to the masses for only two quarters a pop — no coupon necessary. This is a pretty solid discount, as a representative from Sonic tells PEOPLE that a corn dog at the fast food chain typically goes for around $1.50, though it varies by location.

RELATED: Sonic Is Introducing Red Bull Slushes for the Ultimate Afternoon Pick-Me-Up

While there is no limit on how many 50-cent corn dogs you can order (or consume) as part of this special deal, the promotion will only be running while supplies last — so you better get there early if you’ve got a strong corn dog craving

RELATED: Krispy Kreme and Reese’s Have Teamed Up to Create New Chocolate and Peanut Butter-Stuffed Donuts

While you’re there, you’ll obviously need something to wash that corn dog down with. Get any drink from Sonic’s menu for half-price when you order ahead using their app — happy hour any time of day. 

Advertisement

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.