Sonic Is Selling Its Famous Corn Dogs for 50 Cents on Wednesday

Image zoom Sonic

There’s nothing quite like biting into a hot, crispy corn dog to make you feel like a kid again. Today, Sonic Drive-In is inviting everyone to come experience that childhood feeling while being easy on their adult wallets, offering 50-cent corn dogs all day long.

On August 14th, participating Sonic locations nationwide will be serving up their corn-battered and deep-fried speciality to the masses for only two quarters a pop — no coupon necessary. This is a pretty solid discount, as a representative from Sonic tells PEOPLE that a corn dog at the fast food chain typically goes for around $1.50, though it varies by location.

While there is no limit on how many 50-cent corn dogs you can order (or consume) as part of this special deal, the promotion will only be running while supplies last — so you better get there early if you’ve got a strong corn dog craving.

While you’re there, you’ll obviously need something to wash that corn dog down with. Get any drink from Sonic’s menu for half-price when you order ahead using their app — happy hour any time of day.