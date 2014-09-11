Image zoom

Sofia Vergara doesn’t shy away from showing off her bombshell physique, and with good reason — she works hard for it!



“We work out at least five times a week for 50 minutes to an hour, depending on her schedule,” her trainer Jennifer Yates, founder of Studio Metamorphosis, tells PEOPLE. “She’s dedicated!”

Yates specializes in the high-intensity low-impact Lagree Method, which she describes as “bodybuilding morphed into Pilates.” Vergara, 42, is such a fan of the workouts that she has the Megaformer machine (the key to the Largee Method — basically a 10-foot-long, 250-pound torture device disguised as a workout machine) in her home gym.

“She loves working the butt,” says Yates. “We do a lot of squats and deadlifts and a lunges [on the machine], and we do a lot of things off the machine as well. Recently we’ve been combining some of the heavier weights for the lower body because she’s trying to put a little more mass on, so we’ve been doing a lot of work with kettle bells. She’s really strong!”

Vergara is so consistent with her workouts that she even makes time for exercise while on vacation (which is not surprising given her last trip was with super-fit beau Joe Manganiello)!

“She’ll take weights and resistance bands with her,” says Yates.

While not everyone can look like Vergara, Yates says the keys to a strong, toned body are moderation and dedication.

“Try to give yourself small goals,” she says. “If you’re new to working out, maybe start with two times a week and let your body rest in between. Also remember diet is 80 percent of staying in shape and being healthy. Eat protein within 45 minutes after working out to let your muscles recover and repair, and drink lots of water!”

—Gabrielle Olya

