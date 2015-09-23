Sofia Vergara on Necessity of Pre-Workout Coffee: 'I Have to Have Energy for the Torture'
Having grown up in Colombia, where children begin drinking cafe con leche at a very young age, Sofia Vergara is somewhat of a coffee obsessive.
“I like it black. I like it strong, I don’t put sugar or anything in it — I really like tasting the flavor of the coffee,” Vergara tells PEOPLE at an event promoting the launch of the Ninja Coffee Bar.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that someone as bubbly (and charming, and emotive) as Vergara drinks coffee every morning … and sometimes in the afternoon, paired with “coffee cake or anything sweet.” (Vergara’s cake obsession is very well-documented.)
“If I’m not going to the set early, I definitely have breakfast and coffee and then I exercise — I need to eat before,” says the bride-to-be. “I have to have energy for the torture.”
She’ll also drink coffee on the set of Modern Family, while getting hair and makeup done in her trailer.
The consequences of not drinking coffee? Pretty grave.
“Two weeks ago, I was rushing and I totally forgot about it. I woke up late,” she says. “Then it was noon and I was like, ‘Why am I feeling so awful? Ah, coffee!’ So I drank it and felt perfect.”
Vergara fills her machine with Colombian coffee or chicory coffee from New Orleans — Café du Monde is a favorite.
She stops drinking coffee around 4 p.m., so she can get a good night’s sleep. And even though she loves the flavor of coffee, she’d rather stop drinking it by late afternoon than even consider brewing a pot of decaf.
“I don’t see the point.”
Preach, Sofia. Preach.
—Maria Yagoda, @mariayagoda