Sofía Vergara also explained on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show her strategy of having her mouth opened wide while she's eating on set

Sofía Vergara Jokes She Always Gets Photographed by the Paparazzi While Eating

Sofía Vergara has a penchant for being photographed while she's getting her snack on — but at least she's perfected her technique.

The America's Got Talent judge, 48, addressed various paparazzi photos of herself eating during a Thursday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, joking, "I didn't know I had a problem until people started posting pictures from the paparazzi of me eating!"

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"And then I started to realize, like, 'What is wrong with me?' " Vergara continued, chalking up the chow-down moments to "long hours on set."

"You get bored, you get a little anxious, and what else are you gonna do?" she said, laughing.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Sofía Vergara makes an in-studio appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

The Modern Family alum told DeGeneres that she has a "technique that [her] makeup artist appreciates" that keeps her cosmetics fresh.

"You open the mouth really wide and you don't mess up your lipstick," Vergara said. "So I know how to eat and it doesn't mess up the lipstick."

"It does look like you open your mouth very wide to eat," joked DeGeneres, 63.

"Yeah, but it's not just for fun — it's a practical [action]," the actress replied. "You put it in there and then the lipstick? Perfect."

Sofía Vergara makes an in-studio appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sofía Vergara and Ellen DeGeneres | Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.

RELATED VIDEO: Sofía Vergara Gets a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

The host couldn't resist egging her guest on, teasing, "Do you let [the food] dissolve or do you chew?"

"No, I chew," Vergara said during the hilarious exchange. "How am I gonna swallow a banana or swallow popcorn? You can't, you have to chew."

"But once it's past the lips, you're fine; you're good to go," she added.