Sofia Vergaramay have married the love of her life on Sunday, but also present at her wedding to Joe Manganiello was her other biglove: cake.

The gorgeous couple celebrated their nuptials at The Breakers Resort in Palm Beach, Florida with a five-tier confection decorated with a variety of white flowers.

The dessert, designed by cake designer Sylvia Weinstock, featured a quilted design and topped with a giant floral arrangement.

And as an avid sweets fan, Vergara, 43, couldn’t just treat guests to traditional wedding cake. The menu also included The Breaker’s signature sundae with vanilla, strawberry and chocolate ice cream with marinated berries and gold drenched dark chocolate fluted cups served with tons of toppings and pink hearts that read “Joe Loves Sofia.”

Leading up to the big day—where Vergara wore a custom Zuhair Murad Couture gown—the happy couple also included a cake buffet table at their romantic rehearsal dinner.

“A long row of cakes. I’ve died and gone to heaven. Thank you @sofiavergara,” friend and Modern Family costar Jesse Tyler Ferguson captioned a photo of the sweet set up.

After admitting she’s “kind of like a nightmare” when it comes to organizing her wedding, it’s no surprise Vergara paid special attention to the desserts.

“I’m addicted to cake,” she revealed last year. “It makes me happy … If I’m sad I eat cake. If I’m happy, I eat cake.”