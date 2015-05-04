Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Look Adorable on Their Ice Cream Date Night in N.Y.C. (PHOTO)

Image zoom

The only thing that can make us even more jealous of Hollywood’s hottest couple Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello is when ice cream is involved.



While in New York City for the Met Gala, the couple had a late-night date night on Sunday to get soft serve and shared an adorable photo to prove it.

“Have to be up by 5 but we couldn’t resist,” Vergara captioned the photo of the pair snuggled up next to each other with their cones.

When it comes to playing favorites with flavors, it seems Vergara is a fan of traditional vanilla and Manganiello prefers his ice cream dipped in strawberry or cherry flavor.

But Vergara says her relationship with the Magic Mike XXL actor—who popped the question last December—didn’t start off quite as casual.

“I’m so lucky I couldn’t believe it. At the beginning I didn’t want to go out with him,” she told Ellen DeGeneres on Friday. “He flew to New Orleans and forced me on a date,” she added.

The Hot Pursuit star revealed it was Manganiello’s good looks that held her back at first.

