Sofia Vergara Celebrated Her 46th Birthday with a Cake That Matched Her Dress Exactly

Who wore it best: Sofia Vergara or her birthday cake?

The Modern Family star celebrated her 46th birthday on Tuesday at Wolf restaurant in L.A. surrounded by friends and family, including her husband Joe Manganiello, 41. The actress sported an off-the-shoulder white maxi dress with gold polka dots and pretended to blow out two sparklers on a cake that was designed to look just like her dress.

The two-tiered white and gold confection featured a top layer that resembled a ruffle and was nearly identical to the top half of Vergara’s birthday outfit. Throughout the night, the actress posted many photos on social media, including two boomerangs of herself posing next to the cake.

Vergara has been known for her outlandish birthday parties and cakes in the past. In 2017, she celebrated with a round cake from Covergirl that prominently featured her face on the top layer. In 2016, Vergara celebrated her special day with three-tiered lemon cake topped with edible flowers at her lemon-themed birthday party, and at one point in the night, put on a lemon costume on top of her black lacy dress.

It’s no surprise that the Modern Family star would be so invested in her desserts for celebrations. In 2014, Vergara admitted that cakes are her ultimate guilty pleasure on an episode of Live! With Kelly & Michael. “I’m addicted to cake,” she said on the show. “I have it in my house. I travel with it.”