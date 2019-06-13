This Is Not a Drill: You Can Score a SodaStream Kit for Less Than $60 Right Now

Listen up, sparkling water lovers! If you’ve been mulling over buying a SodaStream, now is the time to act. For today only, you can score the brand’s Jet Kit for 25 percent off on Amazon.

Yes, you read that right, the popular appliance that allows you to make carbonated drinks from the comfort of your own home, is currently available for a mere $58.99. The Jet Kit comes with everything you need to make bubbly beverages including the machine itself, a 60L CO2 canister, and a one-liter BPA-free reusable carbonating bottle.

The compact machine can turn regular tap water into a fizzy drink with just the push of a button, and it doesn’t even require electricity or batteries to work — meaning you can enjoy a refreshing beverage while on the go. Simply hook up the CO2 canister to the machine, fill the bottle with tap water, push a button, and enjoy a delicious glass of sparkling water! And if you prefer flavored drinks, the brand also sells a variety of water-flavoring drops that can give your drink a fruity twist.

Amazon customers have long been fans of SodaStream devices. This kit alone has racked up more than 929 customer reviews and an impressive 3.7-star rating. One happy customer said it was “worth every penny,” before adding, “This product is easy and quick to use. This is not a fad, but the new wave. The SodaStream is cost effective and the best thing for the environment, including no plastic bottles and no transportation costs that negatively affect the environment. Highly recommend.”

“I thought I’d try SodaStream because I like sparkling water but hate to use all those plastic bottles. So far it has worked as promised. It’s great to be able to make a fresh bottle of sparkling water whenever you want one. For a hint of flavor, I have been using the pure lemon, lime & orange extracts that I also bought from Amazon. You need less than 1/8 tsp & the water tastes perfect. Not artificial at all,” said another.

Not having to buy cases of sparkling water every week will not only save you money in the long run, but owning a SodaStream kit will also cut down the amount of single-use plastic you use. A product that will make yummy drinks, save you money, and help save the environment? Sign us up!

The deal is only good today so if you want to save big on the beloved kitchen appliance, we suggest adding the SodaStream Jet Kit to your shopping cart ASAP!

Buy It! SodaStream Jet Kit, $58.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com