So You Stocked Your Pantry, Now Here's 5 Easy Recipes You Can Make With Your Supplies

With more cases of COVID-19 popping up every day, many countries have advised a self-quarantine for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus. It’s a good idea to ensure you have proper food supplies if that becomes the case near you — but it’s also important not to go overboard and buy more than you need.

If you haven’t already stocked up, let’s go over the best course of action. First, it’s a good idea to take inventory of your pantry to see what you already have. You should only buy what is necessary to get you through between 14 to 30 days, no more.

Once you’re ready to shop, consider these recommendations from the Harvard Medical School. For pantry items, you’ll want to grab non-perishables like canned fish and vegetables, as well as pasta and rice. Protein or snack bars, crackers, oatmeal, dried fruits, nuts, and chicken broth also make the list. Grab frozen fruits, vegetables and meats, too. Other items that are pretty long-lasting include garlic and onions, butter and hard cheeses — these can add life to any dish. No one said you had to eat bland during this time.

So, what can you make with all your supplies? The options are endless of course, but we rounded up a few easy recipes with minimal ingredients and maximum flavor.

Cacio e Pepe

This cheesy, peppery pasta dish is better than plain buttered noodles and takes just 10 minutes to make.

Slow Cooker Cinnamon Oatmeal

Make breakfast for the whole week with this overnight recipe. After it’s ready in the morning, portion the servings into reusable glass jars with a lid and refrigerate. There are only four ingredients in the recipe, but family members can customize their oatmeal with different add-ins if you have them on hand.

Ginger Shrimp

This shrimp recipe tastes just like takeout, but is ready in a quarter of the time it would take to get delivered — and it’s better for you. Serve along rice and steamed veggies for a well rounded meal.

Cuban-Style Grilled Cheese

This melty sandwich isn’t your typical grilled cheese. Buttery challah bread, two different cheeses and crunchy pickles make for a restaurant-quality upgrade.

Chocolate Pecan Macaroons

Satisfy your sweet tooth and brush up on your baking skills with these naturally gluten-free treats. You’ll have the recipe memorized after making it just once.

