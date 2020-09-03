So Fetch! Pillsbury Introduces Mean Girls-Inspired Toaster Strudel with Pink Icing

Gretchen Wiener's father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would definitely be pleased to hear the news

Pillsbury Toaster Strudel is making fetch happen!

On Wednesday, the brand announced the launch of its limited-edition Mean Girls Toaster Strudel in partnership with Lacey Chabert, who played Gretchen Wiener, the daughter of the inventor of Toaster Strudel, in the iconic teen comedy.

The pastry treat pays homage to the popular movie with pink icing packets and will come in both strawberry flavor and cream cheese and strawberry flavor, according to a press release.

Even more, the brand is launching "The Most Fetch" Toaster Strudel Icing Sweepstakes, where three grand prize winners will get a personalized video message from Chabert, one year's worth of Pillsbury Toaster Strudel and Mean Girls merchandise.

“We’re thrilled to bring this limited-edition Mean Girls product and sweepstakes to fans everywhere, especially for all the not-so-regular, but cool moms out there,” Keavy O’Malley Keyes, senior brand experience planner at General Mills, said in the release.

“For years, we’ve enjoyed seeing the art fans have made using Toaster Strudel icing and can’t wait to see the fun designs they come up with using our new Mean Girls-inspired pink icing," she added.

Chabert, 37, also announced the exciting news on Instagram this week, teasing a line from the movie that "On Wednesdays, we make everything pink!"

"I DO think my father, the inventor of Toaster Strudel, would be pleased to hear about … @MeanGirls inspired TOASTER STRUDEL!" she joked. "In stores now, these strudels come with special pink icing packets, and I want to see your fetchest designs! ❤"

In the picture, Chabert is, of course, sporting a pink shirt for her Wednesday attire, and as fans of the film pointed out — she's even wearing her white gold hoop earrings (Regina George must have let it slide)!

To enter the sweepstakes, fans should take a picture of their icing design with the limited-edition pink icing and post the photo on Instagram of Twitter and include #FetchSweepstakes and @ToasterStrudel.

Mean Girls debuted over 16 years ago, but has kept a loyal fan base ever since.

Tina Fey's movie tells the story of a student named Cady Heron, who transfers to a high school in suburban Illinois after growing up in the African savanna. There, she meets a two outcasts — Damian and Janis — who help her navigate through the school’s many cliques, and help her infiltrate a trio of lionized frenemies known as the Plastics (led by the ruthless Regina George).