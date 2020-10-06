You Can Now Buy a Pretzel-and-Beer Keg to Celebrate Oktoberfest at Home

The famed Oktoberfest in Munich may have been canceled this year, but you can still celebrate the German beer festival from the comfort of your home.

Snyder's of Hanover teamed up with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co. to bring the ultimate Oktoberfest pairing — pretzels and beer — to life with a Pretzel Keg. The limited-edition, custom-made offering features 27 oz. of crunchy, baked pretzel rods and a five-liter keg of Captain Lawrence's Marzen-style Oktoberfest Brew rolled into one festive combo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year, it was important for us to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to consumers in a different way,” said Betsy Morreale, Vice President of Marketing at Campbell Snacks in a press release. “In partnership with Captain Lawrence Brewing Co., we reimagined the classic Oktoberfest pairing: beer and pretzels."

Image zoom Snyder's of Hanover

"This collaboration was inspired to help consumers feel like they were transported to Oktoberfest without ever leaving their homes,” said Scott Vaccaro, Founder and Brewmaster of Captain Lawrence. The Oktoberfest brew is a "smooth, malty lager" that features notes of toasty bread, honey, and just a touch of chocolate making it a great accompaniment to the salty pretzels.

Snyder's Pretzel Keg goes on sale Wednesday, October 7 at 2 p.m. EST at SnydersPretzelKeg.com for $49.99 while supplies last. It will also be sold at Captain Lawrence's Taproom in Elmsford, New York. Prost!

Oktoberfest celebrations in Munich, Germany, were canceled this year in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The last time the iconic beer festival was put on pause was 1945, as a result of WWII.

Munich’s Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter and Bavaria’s Minister-President Markus Söder made the announcement in April, explaining that public health is their main priority.