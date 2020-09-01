The rapper's INDOGGO Gin comes nearly three decades after he released his hit song "Gin & Juice"

Snoop Dogg Can Finally Sip on His Own Gin (and Juice) with Launch of New Liquor Brand

Well, this was a long time coming.

Twenty-six years after the rapper's song "Gin & Juice" dominated the charts, Snoop Dogg has announced his venture into the spirits market with his very own INDOGGO Gin.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“I can’t wait for the world to taste my remix on gin!" Snoop said in a press release, shared first with PEOPLE. "When I wrote ‘Gin & Juice’ back in ’94 it was about good feelings and real experiences, it just naturally became a global anthem. When creating INDOGGO, I wanted to give those feelings new life with an approachable juicy gin that’s smooth like the D.O. Double G.”

Image zoom Trusted Spirits

Working alongside Keenan Towns, co-founder of of Trusted Spirits, the duo crafted INDOGGO in a "laid-back California style." Each bottle is five-times distilled with seven botanicals and features flavors of strawberry and citrus making it slightly sweet, crisp and fruity.

"It tastes different from any other gin in the world," Snoop Dogg tells PEOPLE of the gluten-free liquor. "We call it juicy and laid-back."

Image zoom Trusted Spirits

You'll easily be able to spot Snoop's gin. The eye-catching bottles are a bright purple color and come topped with gold foil stamps with Snoop's signature.

"INDOGGO stands out from any other gin in the world because Snoop, the 'Gin Connoisseur' took two years to develop the juicy and refreshing taste profile," says Towns. The gin is so approachable that Snoop recommends just sipping it on the rocks, though he does enjoy it in a cocktail as well.