The baking competition, which premieres on Peacock Oct. 21, will feature Snoop Dogg, Martha Stewart, and Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou all on the judging panel

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg Dress Up in the Trailer for Their Very Tasty Halloween Special

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are getting into the Halloween spirit like only they can!

The rapper and lifestyle mogul have reunited to judge Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, a new food competition special coming to Peacock on Oct. 21. And in the trailer for the show, which dropped on Monday, the two appear to be embracing every bit of the spooky holiday, even dressing up in creative costumes — Snoop in a Bat Dogg look and Stewart in a witchy ensemble complete with an oversized gray wig and bedazzled eyebrows.

The over-the-top competition features teams of three of the country's most talented and award-winning bakers — dubbed "Scare Squads" — competing to build over-the-top, full-sensory, immersive 12x12 worlds. All will be filled with edible treats like fondant fingers, "larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs," according to a press release.

"The ghouls and freaks are on the prowl. I need sweet and treats to stop my stomach growl," Snoop says in the clip's introduction.

"I haven't thrown a Halloween party in a minute. I want this to be one for the history books, you understand me?" he continues. "I want dozens and dozens of treats. I want a fortress of fondant. Everything I do has to be big! ... Ready to make my Halloween nightmares a reality?"

Adds Stewart: "Halloween is one of my favorite holidays. Are you up to it?"

Snoop & Martha's Very Tasty Halloween | Official Trailer | Peacock Original Credit: Peacock

Snoop and Stewart will sit on the judging panel of the show, alongside Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou, who dresses in a vampire costume for the event.

The show is the first unscripted program coming from a partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed.

Of course, it's going to be hard to judge this show, as everything the bakers create in their spooky environments are edible.

"That is insane," Zhou says in the trailer.

"Really creepy," Stewart boasts.

Snoop, 49, and Stewart, 80, previously hosted Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, and have appeared in a number of commercials together (and a 2016 episode of $100,000 Pyramid).

They first met back in 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart's show, Martha, where they made mashed potatoes together. He later came back a second time to whip up green-colored brownies.

Those moments marked the beginning of a years-long cultural exchange. "He and his posse add 'izzles' onto the ends of words," Stewart wrote on her blog, after their first episode aired. "It's kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won't know what they're talking about. Example: fo' shizzle is how they say, for sure."

"I've learned a new vocabulary," she added to PEOPLE, in 2017. "I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

It wasn't until they teamed up at the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber that their friendship really flourished. Stewart later confessed to Seth Meyers that Snoop had gotten her high off of the secondhand smoke of his "big fat" joints.

"She lets me do me and accepts me for who I am," Snoop told PEOPLE in 2018. "She doesn't try to change me."

"Martha will always be a friend," he added.