Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween will see Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart judging teams of bakers creating over-the-top confectionary creations in honor of the annual spooky holiday

Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart Have a New Halloween Show Coming to Peacock

TV's unlikeliest duo are back!

Rapper Snoop Dogg and lifestyle mogul Martha Stewart and reuniting to judge a new food competition special coming to Peacock this October.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Titled Snoop and Martha's Very Tasty Halloween, the show will celebrate the colorful creativity of the annual spooky holiday.

It'll feature teams of three of the country's most talented and award-winning bakers — dubbed "Scare Squads" — competing to build over-the-top, full-sensory, immersive 12x12 worlds, inspired by the concept of fear and filled with edible treats (think "larger-than-life-sized chocolate spiders or cotton candy cobwebs," a press release stresses).

Snoop and Stewart will sit on the judging panel, alongside Tasty food content creator Alvin Zhou.

The show is the first unscripted program coming from a partnership between Peacock and BuzzFeed.

martha-stewart-snoop-dogg.jpg VH1

This isn't the first time Snoop, 49, and Stewart, 80, have collaborated together.

The two previously hosted Martha and Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party on VH1, and have appeared in a number of commercials together (and a 2016 episode of $100,000 Pyramid).

They first met back in 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart's show, Martha, where they made mashed potatoes together. He later came back a second time to whip up green-colored brownies.

Those moments marked the beginning of a years-long cultural exchange. "He and his posse add 'izzles' onto the ends of words," Stewart wrote on her blog, after their first episode aired. "It's kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won't know what they're talking about. Example: fo' shizzle is how they say, for sure."

"I've learned a new vocabulary," she added to PEOPLE, in 2017. "I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It's all those fo' shizzles and everything else."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

It wasn't until they teamed up at the 2015 Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber that their friendship really flourished. Stewart later confessed to Seth Meyers that Snoop had gotten her high off of the secondhand smoke of his "big fat" joints.

"She lets me do me and accepts me for who I am," Snoop told PEOPLE in 2018. "She doesn't try to change me."

"Martha will always be a friend," he added.