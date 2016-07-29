Watch Snoop Dogg's Hilarious Reaction to Seeing How Hot Dogs Are Made

Snoop Dogg is soo over hot dogs right now.

On Thursday, he joined Jimmy Kimmel Live! to take on the host’s first “Howz It Mizzade” video challenge, which showed him the step-by-step process of how hot dogs are made in a factory. The unsuspecting rapper began with high hopes for the inconspicuous meat. “Oh, that’s cereal,” he said confidently, as it descended into the machine. “That’s cream of wheat.”

“Wait a minute. Maybe it’s sheep hair.” he concluded when the large chunks began taking on a different texture. Once the tan-ish meat reached a soft, pudding-like consistency—Snoop jumped to other possibilities like flour, cookie dough, manure, chocolate malt and possibly his closest guess: beef jerky.

He was floored when the once-gooey meat concoction plopped out of its final machine stop as hot dog links.

“This is a hot dog!? Oh cuz, I ain’t never eating a m—–f—— hot dog! Ugh!” he said. “If that’s how they make hot dogs, I don’t want one. I’m good.”