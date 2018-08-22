Snoop Dogg wants to get your kitchen “blazin.”

The rapper and co-host of Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party has penned his first cookbook, From Crook to Cook. The collection will feature 50 of Snoop Dogg’s favorite recipes like baked mac and cheese (which he can be seen showing off on the cover), chicken and waffles and baby back ribs, and will be organized by meals and occasions while also highlighting some of his entertaining tips.

Though all of the recipes are cannabis-free, Snoop Dogg, 43, does share his go-to munchies and his very own Gin and Juice recipe.

“You know it’s blazin’ up in my kitchen,” Snoop says in the press release. “I’m takin’ the cookbook game higher with a dipped and whipped collection of my favorite recipes, ya dig?”

RELATED VIDEO: Martha Stewart Says Pumpkin Spice Is for ‘Basic Bitches Only’

Snoop Dogg first showed off his skills in the kitchen while making mashed potatoes on Martha Stewart’s show in 2008. Since then the two stars have created their own show on VH1 where they host a cooking competition alongside weekly guest stars.

“When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is,” Stewart told PEOPLE. “That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.”

From Crook to Cook is available for pre-order now and on stands October 23.